Cleveland Reports 28 New Cases of COVID-19, Five New Deaths, Largest Single-Day Increases Yet

-
Cleveland Dept. of Publich Health
Cleveland's Department of Public Health reported 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city Tuesday, accompanied by five new resident deaths. These are the largest single-day totals in both categories since the first two cases of the virus were confirmed in Cleveland on March 14.
The city now has 475 cases total, with 18 total fatalities. Until Tuesday, the largest single-day total for new cases was 24, when Cleveland jumped from 258 cases to 282 cases on April 10.
While Gov. Mike DeWine and Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have stressed that Ohio's aggressive physical distancing measures have dramatically "flattened the curve," Ohio's statewide numbers shot up last week as testing ramped up at prisons where the virus has run roughshod. Both Marion and Pickaway Correctional Institutions, with higher than 70 percent infection rates among their inmate populations, are now among the worst outbreaks in the country
, with Marion topping the horrific charts.
Cuyahoga County, with 1,653 total confirmed cases, now has the second-most among the state's 88 counties. Marion County is first. Pickaway County is third. Cuyahoga still has more deaths than any other Ohio county, with 64.
The state has been tracking the virus' spread on its coronavirus dashboard
. Tuesday, the city of Cleveland's Department of Public Health published a dashboard of its own
, with basic data about the pandemic's effects in Cleveland.
***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.