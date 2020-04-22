Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Reports 28 New Cases of COVID-19, Five New Deaths, Largest Single-Day Increases Yet

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 11:03 AM

CLEVELAND DEPT. OF PUBLICH HEALTH
  • Cleveland Dept. of Publich Health
Cleveland's Department of Public Health reported 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city Tuesday, accompanied by five new resident deaths. These are the largest single-day totals in both categories since the first two cases of the virus were confirmed in Cleveland on March 14.

The city now has 475 cases total, with 18 total fatalities. Until Tuesday, the largest single-day total for new cases was 24, when Cleveland jumped from 258 cases to 282 cases on April 10.

While Gov. Mike DeWine and Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have stressed that Ohio's aggressive physical distancing measures have dramatically "flattened the curve," Ohio's statewide numbers shot up last week as testing ramped up at prisons where the virus has run roughshod. Both Marion and Pickaway Correctional Institutions, with higher than 70 percent infection rates among their inmate populations, are now among the worst outbreaks in the country, with Marion topping the horrific charts.

Cuyahoga County, with 1,653 total confirmed cases, now has the second-most among the state's 88 counties. Marion County is first. Pickaway County is third. Cuyahoga still has more deaths than any other Ohio county, with 64.



The state has been tracking the virus' spread on its coronavirus dashboard. Tuesday, the city of Cleveland's Department of Public Health published a dashboard of its own, with basic data about the pandemic's effects in Cleveland.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. After Backlash, Ticketmaster Says It Will Now Offer Refunds for Postponed Events, but There May be a Catch Read More

  2. You Can Buy Facemasks From These Local Cleveland Companies Read More

  3. Advance-owned Company Wants to Launch New Outlet in Cleveland, Would Compete Directly with Crain's Read More

  4. Mass Testing at Ohio Prison Shows Many People With Coronavirus Show No Symptoms Read More

  5. Local Singer-Songwriter Pays Tribute to Hillcrest Hospital With New Song About His Daughter Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation