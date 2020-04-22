Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

C-Notes

Update: Tri-C JazzFest Has Been Cancelled

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TRI-C
  • Courtesy of Tri-C
Update: Earlier today, Tri-C announced that this year's JazzFest, which was slated to take place in June, has been cancelled.

"Too many unknowns regarding the spread of the virus, and when it may subside enough for the state to lift restrictions on large-group activities, forced the decision," reads a press release.

In its place, Tri-C plans to present a virtual concert featuring local musicians.

"Artists would be paid for participation in the event," reads the press release. "providing welcome income during a time when most have lost paying gigs."



“We see this as an opportunity to showcase Cleveland’s best while giving jazz fans everywhere a special treat,” says Terri Pontremoli, director of Tri-C JazzFest, in a statement. “You can’t beat the experience of live music in crowded concert halls and clubs, but this is another way to sustain musicians and feed the souls of our audience.”

Refunds will be offered for those who purchased advance festival passes. Individual tickets had yet to go on sale.

Original Post 1/31/2020: A jazz drummer and hip-hop producer, Karriem Riggins will be the artist-in-residence for the 41st annual Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland. The festival takes place at Playhouse Square in June.

Riggins’ residency will begin next month and will include performances, master classes and interviews.

“We’re excited to immerse Karriem in our community,” says Terri Pontremoli, director of Tri-C JazzFest, in a statement. “He does more than straddle the worlds of jazz and hip-hop — he brings them together.”

At age 17, Riggins drummed with jazz singer Betty Carter. He then worked with Mulgrew Miller, Roy Hargrove, Ray Brown, Paul McCartney, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown and Norah Jones. He now resides in Los Angeles and performs regularly with Diana Krall and collaborates with rapper Common.

Riggins will be introduced as Tri-C JazzFest’s artist-in-residence on Friday, Feb. 7, during the 2020 festival lineup announcement party at Nighttown.

He’ll return to Cleveland in April and June for workshops and a performance at the festival itself.

Tags: , ,

