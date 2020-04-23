Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Scene & Heard

Bandcamp Will Waive its Revenue Share to Help Cleveland Bands Impacted by COVID-19

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge 2020 BRITE WINTER/ PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • 2020 Brite Winter/ Photo by Emanuel Wallace

It’s no secret that the shutdown of live music in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic decimated independent venues and the artists who play their stages. The carnage continues this week as those venues and artists mark a month of being out of the spotlight.

And while buying music and merch like T-shirts, koozies and underwear was one of many ways to support your local music maker, platform fees shaved revenue off of what locals were taking in.

On March 20, Bandcamp waived its worldwide revenue share for 24 hours in the hopes of getting more money in bands’ pockets. Fans responded by buying $4.3 million worth of of music and merch.

To help even further, Bandcamp is doing it again on May 1, meaning that every penny you spend on a Cleveland band goes directly to the artist.



“For many artists, a single day of boosted sales can mean the difference between being able to pay rent or not,” Ethan Diamond, Co-Founder and CEO of Bandcamp, wrote in a blog post. “Still, we consider this just a starting point. Musicians will continue to feel the effects of lost touring income for many months to come, so we’re also sharing some ideas below on how fans can support the artists they love and how artists can give fans new, creative ways to provide support.”

“It may sound simple, but the best way to help artists is with your direct financial support,” he added.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

