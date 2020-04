Beck Center for the Arts Launches Online Arts Education Program

click to enlarge Emily Ogilvy

For the first time in its 86-year history, Beck Center for the Arts has launched online-only arts educational art programming Currently closed to the public, the arts organization now offers everything from private music sessions tailored to specific personal goals to online arts education lessons.“I invite you to bring us into your home with our Beck@Home classes this spring,” says Ed Gallagher, Director of Education, in a statement. “Our online mini-session is a great way to get creative with others in our community as we gather in our digital classrooms and studios at home.”The 18 online classes cover a wide range of subjects, including ballet, cartooning and acting.They'll run from April 27 to June 6.Each class is around 30 to 45 minutes long. Classes will take take place on platforms such as Zoom and/or Google Classroom. They're open to both continuing students and new students.Registration is available now through May 8.