Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 23, 2020

C-Notes / Scene & Heard

This Year's Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Has Officially Been Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge JOSH JUSTICE
  • Josh Justice
Now would be the time to let out a guttural and sorrowful “Whoop Whoop!” as this year's Gathering of the Juggalos has officially been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Down with the clown, indeed.

The annual Psychopathic Records-hosted event, dubbed “the biggest family reunion on the planet,” was slated to take place Aug. 5-8 in Garrettsville, Ohio at the Nelson Ledges Quarry Park, where thousands of Juggalos gather in face paint, sporting hatchetman apparel, joyfully submitting themselves to sticky Faygo soda showers.

Insane Clown Posse took to Twitter Wednesday night to detail their decision to postpone the 21st celebration, which will now take place in 2021, ensuring next year's event will be “stronger, bigger, and better than ever.”

“With tens of thousands of deaths due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we can't possibly in good conscience even consider trying to put on a gathering during these difficult times,” ICP's cancellation statement reads. “The bottom line is simply that we refuse to risk even ONE Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times. In closing, we want everyone to heed the words of Fred Fury and Flip the Rat: Be Safe: Watch your step and take it easy. You can't replace what you mean to our team. Without you, tell me where the fuck we'd be?”



In addition to serving as a massive family reunion for Juggalos and enthusiasts, GOTJ events host a wide array of performances from Juggalo horrorcore royalty like ICP and Esham. Last year, however, the event saw appearances by Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, comedian Gilbert Godfried, Morris Day and the Time, and Mac Sabbath (a McDonald's-themed Black Sabbath cover band).

Last month, ICP's Shaggy 2 Dope posted an Instagram video during which he provided medically unproven advice as to how to strengthen your immune system and defeat coronavirus: eat dirt snow.

“God made dirt, dirt don't hurt, take out the rocks and then it'll build up your immune system,” Shaggy says in the Instagram clip before consuming “good old fashioned” dirt snow. “That's how you beat the fucking system.”

Tags: , , , , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. After Backlash, Ticketmaster Says It Will Now Offer Refunds for Postponed Events, but There May be a Catch Read More

  2. Ben Bebenroth Discusses the Death of Spice Kitchen and the Uncertain Future of Dining Out Read More

  3. Cuyahoga County Public Library to Layoff or Furlough More Than 300 Read More

  4. Why Did Michigan Get Hit By the Coronavirus Harder Than Ohio? Read More

  5. You Can Buy Facemasks From These Local Cleveland Companies Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation