Cuyahoga County Board of Health Releases Updated Zip-Code Breakdown of COVID-19 Cases

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health today released this week's updated zip-code breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in the county. There have been more than 1,500 total cases so far, with 340 recovered patients and 2,942 identified contacts.Eighty-eight county residents aged 53 to 93 have passed away due to the virus since March 20. Forty-three percent of deaths were female, 57 percent male.More demographic information from Dr. Gullett's weekly presentation can be found in the PDF below (desktop users) or at this link. Or you can go about your day and watch some old Golden Girls episodes or something. Your choice, obviously, but one will make you sad and one will make you happy. Given the choice between the two we would watch old Golden Girl episodes, if that's what you're asking.Anyway.