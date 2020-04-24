Friday, April 24, 2020
Cuyahoga County Board of Health Releases Updated Zip-Code Breakdown of COVID-19 Cases
click to enlarge
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health today released this week's updated zip-code breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in the county. There have been more than 1,500 total cases so far, with 340 recovered patients and 2,942 identified contacts.
Eighty-eight county residents aged 53 to 93 have passed away due to the virus since March 20. Forty-three percent of deaths were female, 57 percent male.
More demographic information from Dr. Gullett's weekly presentation can be found in the PDF below (desktop users) or at this link.
Or you can go about your day and watch some old Golden Girls episodes or something. Your choice, obviously, but one will make you sad and one will make you happy. Given the choice between the two we would watch old Golden Girl episodes, if that's what you're asking.
Anyway.
Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Image
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.