Dead & Company Cancel Summer Tour, Including July Date at Blossom

Danny Clinch

Regarding the upcoming Summer Tour pic.twitter.com/nmwoRHsgUW — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) April 21, 2020

Dead & Company — a Grateful Dead offshoot featuring members of the iconic Jam Band (Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann) plus John Mayer and a couple other musicians — have decided to cancel their summer tour in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.This includes their slated July 27 show at Blossom.The band had this to say in a statement:"Due to the global coronavirus outbreak, and in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we sadly have no choice but to cancel the upcoming Dead & Company Summer 2020 Tour. The well-being and safety of the Deadhead community, venue workers and our touring family is of the utmost importance to us. We also want to provide you, the fans who’ve been hit hard financially during this difficult time with your money back.All tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase. We are thankful for your love, your understanding and we look forward to the day when we can all be reunited. In the meantime, keep the faith and believe in the power of music."In an email to fans (and on Twitter), the band also noted: "We will return. We will get by. We will survive."