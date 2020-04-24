Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Friday, April 24, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Politicians Kindly Remind Constituents Not to Ingest Disinfectants

Posted By on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 12:58 PM

TWITTER/NC5PHILWILLIAMS
  • Twitter/NC5PhilWilliams

During his coronavirus press briefing on Thursday, President Donald Trump brought up two ideas to help cure COVID-19: to "hit the body" with powerful ultraviolet or "very powerful" light and bring it into the body through the skin or to possibly inject disinfectant into the body.

"I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" asked the television celebrity named Donald Trump.


For obvious reasons, inserting disinfectants that kill germs on surfaces directly into the human body poses a number of problems. Poisoning and death, for example.

And the concern that people may blindly follow the President's health theory has prompted RB, the company that makes Lysol and Dettol, to issue a statement regarding the proper use of disinfectants.

They say, "As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)."



One can also assume this advice also applies to cleaners like bleach, locally produced P&G products like Microban or Comet, or any other kind of chemical disinfectant.

Ohio politicians have also taken the chance to get the message out.



And here's Senator Sherrod Brown.

Fun times we live in.

And for anyone that was rushing to Trump's defense, claiming that he was really talking about ultraviolet blood radiation or anything other than actually doing what he suggested, he told reporters today that he was just being sarcastic yesterday.

Again, fun times. 

