Ohio Politicians Kindly Remind Constituents Not to Ingest Disinfectants

Take Camera 2 pic.twitter.com/mV9oQAnExm— Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) April 24, 2020
Just a quick (unbelievable) PSA to my constituents: Please disregard what trump is saying. Don’t drink Lysol or bleach to cure Coronavirus. https://t.co/AKs6x9SqYU— Rep. Casey Weinstein (@RepWeinstein) April 24, 2020
Fun times we live in.
Once again, @realDonaldTrump.— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) April 24, 2020
Stop. Playing. Doctor. On. Television.
People are going to get hurt. https://t.co/pFrAFWA3w1
President Trump on his comments about possibly injecting disinfectant and light into a person's body as a Covid-19 cure: “I was asking a sarcastically to reporters just like you to see what would happen.”— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 24, 2020
