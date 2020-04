Ohio Politicians Kindly Remind Constituents Not to Ingest Disinfectants

Twitter/NC5PhilWilliams

Take Camera 2 pic.twitter.com/mV9oQAnExm — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) April 24, 2020

Just a quick (unbelievable) PSA to my constituents: Please disregard what trump is saying. Don’t drink Lysol or bleach to cure Coronavirus. https://t.co/AKs6x9SqYU — Rep. Casey Weinstein (@RepWeinstein) April 24, 2020

Once again, @realDonaldTrump.



Stop. Playing. Doctor. On. Television.



People are going to get hurt. https://t.co/pFrAFWA3w1 — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) April 24, 2020

President Trump on his comments about possibly injecting disinfectant and light into a person's body as a Covid-19 cure: “I was asking a sarcastically to reporters just like you to see what would happen.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 24, 2020

During his coronavirus press briefing on Thursday, President Donald Trump brought up two ideas to help cure COVID-19: to "hit the body" with powerful ultraviolet or "very powerful" light and bring it into the body through the skin or to possibly inject disinfectant into the body."I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" asked the television celebrity named Donald Trump.For obvious reasons, inserting disinfectants that kill germs on surfaces directly into the human body poses a number of problems. Poisoning and death, for example.And the concern that people may blindly follow the President's health theory has prompted RB, the company that makes Lysol and Dettol, to issue a statement regarding the proper use of disinfectants.

They say, "As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)."One can also assume this advice also applies to cleaners like bleach, locally produced P&G products like Microban or Comet, or any other kind of chemical disinfectant.Ohio politicians have also taken the chance to get the message out.And here's Senator Sherrod Brown.Fun times we live in.And for anyone that was rushing to Trump's defense, claiming that he was really talking about ultraviolet blood radiation or anything other than actually doing what he suggested, he told reporters today that he was just being sarcastic yesterday.Again, fun times.