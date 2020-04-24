Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Friday, April 24, 2020

C-Notes

Two Terrific Local Singer-Songwriters Team Up on New Single

Posted By on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 1:02 PM

click to enlarge CHAD COCHRAN
  • Chad Cochran
As a result of communicating through Instagram direct messages, Gretchen Pleuss and Adam Reifsnyder (Honeybucket, Astronymer, the Fairdowells) — two of our favorite local singer-songwriters — have just released “Pining,” a duet that they hope “provides solace amid this unsettling time.”

The collaboration began last year when Pleuss posted an unfinished interlude on Instagram. Reifsnyder loved the track.

“The clip was only a minute long, but I was captivated by the feeling of it. I kept returning to listen months after Gretchen posted it,” he says in a press release about the ballad.

Eventually, Reifsnyder reached out to Pleuss in the wake of personal tragedy and asked if she wanted to finish the track.



“During that moment in my life, I was searching for my own peace, and ‘Pining’ was the only song I wanted to focus on,” he says.

Having written the demo as a way of dealing with a personal bout of depression, Pleuss loved the fact that Reifsnyder not only finished the track but also that he found it cathartic.

“I think the vulnerability from our individual struggles brought the song to fruition in a way that neither of us expected," Pleuss says. "We hope that it’s equally therapeutic for listeners.”

“Pining” arrived on all major platforms today. An instrumental version will come out on May 1.

