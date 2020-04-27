Ohioans Show Wide Approval for DeWine's Handling of Coronavirus Crisis, Uncertain of Reopening the Economy, BW Poll Shows

click to enlarge
-
Open Ohio Rally 4/20/20; becker1999/FlickrCC
Ohioans widely approve of how and when Gov. Mike DeWine has taken measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, don't have much faith in how President Trump has responded to the crisis, and the gap between the two has grown over the past month.
Those are a few of the takeaways from the results of a Baldwin-Wallace survey released this morning.
As DeWine is set to announce the state's plan for gradually reopening Ohio's economy today, respondents also expressed concern or uncertainty
with regards to when the state should reopen for business and in what areas.
Seven-hundred and ninety-seven registered Ohio voters were surveyed by BW in conjunction with Oakland University and Ohio Northern University last week.
— 89% supported DeWine's stay-at-home order
— 90% trust DeWine to give accurate information
— 50% trust Trump to give accurate information
— 50% think Trump has done a good job
— 75% think DeWine has done a better job than Trump
“Back in March, we hypothesized that there was a bit of a rally-around-the-flag effect for Trump, and today we find that his approval rating for his handling of the pandemic has dropped by nearly 10 points,” BW Political Science Professor Robert Alexander told Ideastream
. “So over time, he’s not done as well.”
— A vast majority of Ohioans expressed no support for the statehouse protestors
“The optics make it look like there’s a lot of opposition to the stay-at-home orders, but when asked more directly, a majority of Ohioans are supportive,” Alexander told Ideastream when asked about the protests vs. the poll results.
— 52% think Ohio should begin reopening in some form later this week when the stay-at-home order expires while 39% think Ohio should keep current measures awhile longer
— When asked about specific areas, however, Ohioans' confidence was less strong. Only 36% believe retail should reopen, 34% for salons/barbershops, 31% for churches, 30% for restaurants and 20% for daycares
Almost all respondents were worried about the economy, but in weighing the kinds of decisions now facing DeWine and other governors, a majority of Ohioans (63%) were concerned about restarting business too soon and putting more people at risk of infection and death. Twenty-four percent said the economic consequences outweighed the public health risks.
As Cleveland.com's Andrew Tobias reminds us all
, the partisan splits here are both obvious and interesting, but breaking out the Democrat/Republican splits make the poll less accurate on the whole.