Monday, April 27, 2020

C-Notes

Rock Hall Releases Footage from the 2000 Induction Ceremony

Posted By on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 11:23 AM

COURTESY OF THE ROCK HALL
Over the weekend, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is currently closed to the public to help stop the spread of coronavirus, released more footage from the 2000 induction ceremony on its YouTube channel.

That class included acts such as Hal Blaine, Eric Clapton, Nat "King" Cole, King Curtis, Clive Davis, Earth, Wind and Fire, Billie Holiday, James Jamerson, Lovin' Spoonful, the Moonglows, Scotty Moore, Earl Palmer and James Taylor.

During the ceremony, Paul McCartney inducted Taylor, Robbie Robertson inducted Clapton and Patti Smith inducted Davis.

Musical highlights include Bonnie Raitt and Melissa Etheridge teaming up to play "Thing Called Love," James Taylor delivering his classic cut "Fire and Rain" and Natalie Cole and other inductees teaming up for a rendition of "Route 66" that served as a tribute to the late Nat "King" Cole.



