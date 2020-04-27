Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Monday, April 27, 2020

Bites

Truman’s 216, H.E.L.P. and Dante’s Restaurant Group Team Up to Serve the Local Community

Monday, April 27, 2020

click to enlarge COURTESY OF FLATS EAST BANK
  • Courtesy of Flats East Bank
Truman’s 216 and Dante’s Restaurant Group have teamed up with the locally based charity H.E.L.P. to provide food to local community services during the COVID-19 crisis.

The groups are giving meals to front line responders and Clevelanders in need and have been donating and delivering 500 meals per week to hospitals, police stations, alternative housing facilities and other organizations across Northeast Ohio.

Over the past five weeks, the two restaurants have already donated to Cleveland Police, Front Steps Housing, FrontLine Services, Shaker Heights Fire Department, Fairview Hospital ED & ICU, Hillcrest ED & ICU, and University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center.

This week, they’ll bring food to FrontSteps Housing, Cleveland Police, Shaker Heights Fire Department, University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and Front Line Services.



"Thus far, we have provided over 3,000 meals to alternative housing facilities, police stations, fire stations, hospitals, etc. We are accepting donations for our meals program and have discounted gift cards available at trumans216.com," says Lauren Pepple, Finance Director for H.E.L.P. and Truman’s 216. "At Truman’s 216, 100 percent of proceeds go to help Clevelanders in need, so our current meal program aligns with our vision and core values as an organization. We are all in this together, and it’s our privilege to support our community during this time and going forward."

