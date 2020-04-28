Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

C-Notes

Baldwin Wallace to Offer a Music Industry Studies Major in the Fall

Posted By on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 11:54 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BALDWIN WALLACE
  • Courtesy of Baldwin Wallace
Earlier this week, Dr. Sean Murphy, an Assistant Professor of Arts Management and Entrepreneurship at Baldwin Wallace University, announced that the school will launch a new major in Music Industry Studies in the fall.

The program will build on the success of the school’s Arts Management & Entrepreneurship Degree program. 

“After receiving all of our necessary approvals, we will begin enrolling students this coming fall and hope to attract students from across the country to the growing music industry sector of Northeast Ohio,” Murphy says. “Additionally, this year, we applied for and were accepted to Billboard Magazine’s 2020 Top Music Business Schools.”

Murphy regularly enlists local music industry experts to speak to his class, and he says that the school’s guest speaker program along with student experiences and alumni success stories helped contribute to the school’s ranking.



“Our next step is to market the music industry degree and create the necessary awareness to draw in prospective students,” he says.

The school has a partnership with local venues such as the Beachland Ballroom, the Grog Shop, the Music Box Supper Club, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Murphy has enlisted local experts such as Beachland owner Cindy Barber, Grog Shop owner Kathy Blackman and former WMMS music director John Gorman to speak to students.

The program gives students the experience they need to go into artist management, recording, music publishing, music supervision, artist branding, live promotion, production and touring, and venue management.

