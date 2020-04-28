Gov. DeWine Makes the Widely Recommended Practice of Wearing Masks an Optional But Encouraged Decision One Day After Saying It Was Mandatory Because People Complained About Lord Knows What Can This All Be Over Yet But Also Do Wear a Mask Please

click to enlarge
-
Mike DeWine holding the enemy of freedom and liberty and the American way/ The Ohio Channel
While the wearing of cloth face masks or face coverings in public settings was initially part of a mandatory series of protocols listed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health for part of the Responsible RestartOhio Plan, that guidance has since been walked back.
In his daily coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday, DeWine said that mask wearing for customers/clients in a public setting is now a recommendation. The Ohio Department of Health has also updated its graphics to reflect the change.
click to enlarge
This is the original graphic from yesterday's press briefing:
click to enlarge
DeWine said the state changed its tone on the masks after receiving feedback from the public.
"Within the last 24 hours, it's really become clear to me that a mandatory mask requirement for people who are shopping, going into a retail business, is offensive to some of our fellow Ohioans," DeWine said. "And I understand that."
"I've also heard for some people this is a difficult thing to do," he continued. "And I got a call last night from a mom, who I did not know, and we had a great conversation. I listened to her. And she talked about her son, who is autistic, and she explained to me how he saw things, how he felt things, and that that (mask wearing) presented a real problem for him.
"And so we made the decision that for retail customers, this is not going to be mandated. The government's not going to mandate that."
He added, however, that if you are able to wear a mask in public, it is a strong recommendation that you do so.
If you want to read something well-researched and level-headed about why we should be wearing masks, what the difference is between wearing a mask to protect yourself vs. to protect others, and what various materials provide in terms of protection for both ingress and egress, this Atlantic article
is well worth your time.