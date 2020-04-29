Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

C-Notes

Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to Engage in a Live Rap Battle on Instagram

Earlier this week, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, the hip-hop group that has deep ties to Cleveland, and Three 6 Mafia announced that they’d engage in a rap battle that’ll take place live in Instagram.

Since neither act can tour at the moment due to COVID-19 concerns, it seems like a decent way to keep fans engaged and interested.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland started the trend earlier, and Ne-Yo, Johntá Austin, the-Dream and Sean Garrett, Hit-Boy and Boi-1da have also engaged in battles.

"Celebrating over 50 combined years of hits," said Krayzie Bone on Instagram as he made the announcement and hyped the event. He’ll represent BTNH and DJ Paul will represent Three Six Mafia.



The livestream will happen at 8 tomorrow night. Predictably enough, the acts will sell exclusive merch related to the event.

