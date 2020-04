Michigan-Based Beyond Juicery & Eatery Will Open in Downtown Cleveland

click to enlarge Beyond Juicery & Eatery

Beyond Juicery & Eatery, a Michigan-based chain that recently signed a deal to open 20 franchises in Ohio, will plant a flag in Cleveland at Public Square in the spot most recently occupied by J. Gumbo's.With signage up, it's time for Cleveland to get acquainted with Beyond, which offers options, as the name suggests, beyond juice. The health-focused menu with plenty of vegan items includes smoothies, fruit cups, wraps and salad bowls. With the current shutdowns, Beyond has been offering boxed packages of fruits, veggies and mixers to make or assemble at home.Founded in 2005, the chain is a back-to-back-to-back winner for Best Juice in Scene's sister paper's annual Best of Detroit voting.Beyond's corporate office didn't immediately respond to inquiries about a possible opening date, but we'll update you if and when we hear back.