Thursday, April 30, 2020

C-Notes

Rock Hall Van to Bring Music to Neighborhoods and Food Distributions

Posted By on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE ROCK HALL
  • Courtesy of the Rock Hall
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame temporarily shuttered last month to help stop the spread of coronavirus, but it’s still promoting the importance of rock 'n’ roll.

Beginning today, it’s sending Joy Ride, a branded Rock Hall van, to neighborhoods, food distributions and “celebratory activities” where social distancing protocols are in place.



The van will be at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s drive-thru distribution at the Muni Lot from 2 to 5 p.m. this afternoon.

“The Joy Ride’s appearances highlight music’s ability to connect and bring us together while delivering on the Rock Hall’s mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock,” reads a press release promoting the event.

In addition, Joy Ride’s playlists can be found on the Rock Hall’s Spotify channel.

The Rock Hall has also programmed its Rock Boxes located downtown Cleveland to play uplifting songs.

