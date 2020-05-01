A List of Restaurants that Have Reopened or Will Be Reopening in Some Capacity

click to enlarge
Below is updating list of restaurants that had been previously closed but are now (or will be) accepting orders in some capacity. We miss something? Drop us a line or leave it in the comments.
Blu
3355 Richmond Rd., 216-831-5599
Open for take-out and delivery starting May 6
Citizen Pie Waterloo
15710 Waterloo Rd., 216-417-2742
Will open for pick-up starting May 6.
Daisy's Ice Cream
5614 Fleet Ave., 216-441-3426
Open for pick-up starting May 1.
Forage Public House
14600 Detroit Ave., 216-226-2000
Open for carryout, contact-free pick up and delivery via Doordash and Uber Eats starting April 30th.
Herb'n Twine
4309 Lorain Rd., 216-465-9600
Orders must be placed by phone. Cash or credit.
Hook & Hoof
4125 Erie St., Willoughby, 440-571-5312
Opening for curbside pickup starting Thursday, May 7th.
Humble Wine Bar
15400 Detroit Ave., 216-767-5977
Offering curbside pick-up starting April 22.
Kate's Fish
West Side Market 1979 W. 25th St., 216-621-7675
Open starting May 1.
Koko Bakery
(216) 881-7600
Open for pick-up starting May 1.
Larder
1455 West 29th St., 216-912-8203
Open for pick-up starting April 16.
Market at the Fig
2523 Market Ave., 216-241-4243
Order via phone or online for pick-up starting April 30.
The Oak Barrel
5975 Canal Rd., 216-520-3640
Open for carryout, contact-free pick up and delivery via Doordash and Uber Eats starting April 30th.
Salt
17625 Detroit Ave., 216-221-4866
While currently open for family style meals, Salt will return to regular menu starting May 4.
Thai Kitchen
12210 Madison Ave., 216-226-4450
Restaurant will reopen Wednesday, May 6th.
Tommy's
1824 Coventry Rd., 216-321-7757
Open for curbside pick-up starting May 4.
Two Cafe and Boutique
8578 E Washington St., Chagrin Falls, 440-384-3236
Open for Curbside Pickup and Delivery, Online and Phone Orders, Catering Available.
TyFun
815 Jefferson Ave., 216-664-1000
Open for carry-out only starting May 1.