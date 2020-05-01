Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Friday, May 1, 2020

At Long Last, Thai Thai Will Open the Doors to its New Home in Lakewood on Saturday, May 12

Few restaurants have made as big of a splash as Thai Thai, the tiny Lakewood eatery beloved for its flavorful, fiery Bangkok-style street foods. From the day it opened in 2016, this pared-down eatery excelled by focusing on a handful of Thai classics and knocking each and every one of them out of the park.

The popular eatery, which is run by Siriphan "Kiwi" Wongpeng, along with her mother, father and brother, shut down on October 28 in advance of a move to a new location down the street. Six long months later, Thai Thai 2.0 (13415 Madison Ave., 216-961-9655) is ready to open — albeit in a pandemic-era fashion.



Beginning Saturday, May 12, dishes like larb, gai yang, tom yum soup, pad Thai, kra praow, Pink Soup and Massaman curry will be available for carry-out by calling the number above. For now there is no online ordering or delivery, according to Wongpeng.

