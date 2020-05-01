Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Friday, May 1, 2020

Bites / C-Notes

Machine Gun Kelly to Buy Lunch for Locals at Select Cleveland Restaurants

Posted By on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 9:48 AM

In an effort to give back to the city where his career essentially began, rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly will purchase lunch at 12 select Cleveland restaurants today. From noon to 1 p.m., he’ll provide one complimentary meal per person at B&M BBQ, Black Box Fix, Jewellz Fine Dining, Primoz Pizza (two locations), the Sauce BSE, Sauce the City, Sub City (three locations), Barley House and Town Hall.

We're told there's no need to RSVP. You just need to show up between noon and 1 p.m.



The meals will be takeout only.

In addition, Kelly, who's just released the new single "Bloody Valentine," has made a donation of over 40,000 meals has been made to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

“In the spirit of EST (Everyone Stands Together), it’s important that people come together during this time and help out where they can,” he says in a press release. “We want to support the community and local businesses and also the people of Cleveland. Stay safe and healthy.”

