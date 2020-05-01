Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Friday, May 1, 2020

C-Notes

Madeline Finn's New Single References Moving From Cleveland to Nashville

Posted By on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 3:05 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HIT POINTS MEDIA
  • Courtesy of Hit Points Media
A Top 70 American Idol finalist in 2018, singer Madeline Finn played in a number of local bands before going solo and then moving to Nashville.

Leaving Northeast Ohio wasn't easy, and she documents her anxiety about the change in scenery in her new alt-rock song, "Timing Is Everything."



She released the track earlier today.

"With the world in such a delicate state, I wanted to release something upbeat and encouraging." says Finn in a statement. "[The song is] all about patience, holding space for others and most importantly timing. I wrote this song in a period of transition when I was getting ready to move to Nashville from Cleveland. With that, I had to prepare to leave a person I really held dearly behind. When the song came about it was a way for me to communicate that I would hold space in my heart and spirit for them even if my physical being wasn't present. As the tune marinated through recording and live shows, it started to expand its meaning farther beyond that of just one other person or place. I came to find that 'Timing Is Everything' really clicked with the idea that we are always at the right place, at the right time, learning the right lessons. This has been more of a living mantra as I've been on my path to being a more understanding and grateful human."

Finn hopes to put out a new solo album mixed by Dave Schiffman (Jimmy Eat World, Weezer, Frank Turner) later this year.

