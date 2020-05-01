Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Friday, May 1, 2020

C-Notes

Two Local Musicians Release a Song About the Importance of Social Distancing

Posted By on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 1:26 PM

Courtesy of Adam Rich
  • Courtesy of Adam Rich
When the library where local musician Adam Rich holds down a day job began instituting stricter cleaning measures, Rich started thinking about writing a song about social distancing.

“It just popped into my head along with punk chords,” says Rich via email. He and fellow local musician Mike Taffi have just released the punk-y track "Social Distancing." “When I got home after my shift, I tried to find the chords I heard in my head. I did, and I wrote a bit more. It went through some different verses I ended up not using. Ironically, about three hours later, the library called and said they were closing the branches. Then, all the bars/restaurants closed. I realized I probably wouldn't have any gigs for the near future. So I thought I'd make a demo of this song for my next CD.”



Rich says a Laverne & Shirley animation spoof a local guy did called "DeWine & Amy" inspired him.

“I wanted something catchy that people would hum,” says Rich. “When it was finished, I sent it to some family and friends. A few days later, one of my cousins sent me a short video of his 11-year-old daughter rocking out to it. A shout out to Makoto Cohen!”

Using his basement studio, he started with guitar to a click track. He then added bass and drums. He recruited singer Mike Taffi from the Akron band Skychief to sing on it. He sent the music to Taffi with scratch vocals for placement and recorded his vocals, mastered and mixed it. They then brainstormed video ideas, and Taffi assembled the music video.

“So yes, we were way more then six feet apart — we were from Cleveland to Akron apart!” says Rich. “[I hope it encourages people] to practice social distancing, rock out a bit and smile a bit. Also, when the economy recovers and people have money, I hope they buy the CD with the full version of the song on it. This won't be until 2021 or 2022. I will probably stick the video on as a bonus track.”

