Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, May 3, 2020

C-Notes

Update: Rage Against the Machine Reschedules Entire Tour, Including Upcoming Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Appearance

Posted By on Sun, May 3, 2020 at 9:30 PM

click to enlarge RATM"s Tom Morello performing at the Agora in 2016. - JON LICHTENBERG
  • Jon Lichtenberg
  • RATM"s Tom Morello performing at the Agora in 2016.
Update: Fans of Rage Against the Machine will have to wait until 2021 to see the reunited band's tour come to the Cleveland.

The group has postponed its entire tour, citing COVID-19 concerns.



“Rage Against the Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans,” the band says in a statement announcing that the tour will now commence in 2021. “We sincerely hope that each of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration.”

The show scheduled to take place on July 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will now take place on Aug. 20, 2021 at the venue. On its website, the band says that tickets to the July 29 show will be honored, and fans can obtain refunds if they prefer.

***

(Original Post 2/10/2020): Earlier today, a reunited Rage Against the Machine announced a worldwide headline tour that will kick off in El Paso and include a July 29 stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The terrific hip-hop duo Run the Jewels (Killer Mike & El-P) will open the show.

According to a press release, "Through ticketing, volunteering and band donations, Rage Against the Machine will be working with multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour."

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Rage Against The Machine, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. A List of Restaurants that Have Reopened or Will Be Reopening in Some Capacity Read More

  2. Budget Cuts Render University of Akron's Football Program Increasingly Indefensible Read More

  3. Best CBD Oils 2020 - Top Products Reviewed Read More

  4. Ohio State Rep. Nino Vitale Calls Dr. Amy Acton, Who is Jewish, a Globalist Read More

  5. Mayor Frank Jackson Confirms: All Cleveland Recyclables are Going to a Landfill Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation