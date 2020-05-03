Update: Rage Against the Machine Reschedules Entire Tour, Including Upcoming Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Appearance

click to enlarge
Update:
-
Jon Lichtenberg
-
RATM"s Tom Morello performing at the Agora in 2016.
Fans of Rage Against the Machine will have to wait until 2021 to see the reunited band's tour come to the Cleveland.
The group has postponed its entire tour, citing COVID-19 concerns.
“Rage Against the Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans,” the band says in a statement announcing that the tour will now commence in 2021. “We sincerely hope that each of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration.”
The show scheduled to take place on July 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
will now take place on Aug. 20, 2021 at the venue. On its website, the band says that tickets to the July 29 show will be honored, and fans can obtain refunds if they prefer.
***
(Original Post 2/10/2020):
Earlier today, a reunited Rage Against the Machine announced a worldwide headline tour that will kick off in El Paso and include a July 29 stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
.
The terrific hip-hop duo Run the Jewels (Killer Mike & El-P) will open the show.
According to a press release, "Through ticketing, volunteering and band donations, Rage Against the Machine will be working with multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour."
Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.