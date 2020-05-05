Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Bites

Cleveland Restaurants May Learn Their Fate as Early as This Week

Posted By on Tue, May 5, 2020 at 6:18 PM

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
Governor DeWine recently assembled a group of restaurant owners and operators, among many others, to help plan for and guide the gradual reopening of restaurants in Ohio. According to many observers, those guidelines could be coming as soon as this week.

Rick Doody of NCR Ventures, which operates Lindey’s Lake House and Cedar Creek Grille restaurants, was part of that advisory group. As he describes it, the panel included roughly 40 participants, including restaurant owners and operators, health officials and various municipality workers. Those people were subdivided into factions that focused on employees, customers and physical spaces. The task was to come up with best practices that will balance the health concerns of employees and customers while allowing for restaurants to reopen in some capacity.



“We can be ready in three or four days,” Doody says of his ability to reopen.

While Doody is unable to share specific recommendations – or whether or not those proposals will be adopted – he did say that they were wide-ranging as representatives came from operational backgrounds that ranged from fast food and fast-casual to fine-dining and breweries.

According to many industry observers, customers and operators can expect 25- to 50-percent occupancy limits, 6-foot distancing, physical barriers where distancing is impossible, bare tabletops (no glasses, silver, menus…), no self-service beverage stations, frequent sanitation, party-size caps of 10 and frequent health scans.

Asked if occupancy limits spell doom for many restaurants, Doody says the problem increases as dining rooms and patios decrease.

“I’m not that worried about the capacity at our restaurants as much as others,” he says. “How often are you at full capacity at your restaurants? Our restaurants are big enough that we can spread people out and still do a pretty good business. My bigger issue is the when and the how.”

Some say that patios might be given the green light first with dining rooms to follow a few weeks down the line.

Tags: , , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. A List of Restaurants that Have Reopened or Will Be Reopening in Some Capacity Read More

  2. Gov. Mike DeWine Discovers Empathy. Republicans Hold an Intervention. Read More

  3. Budget Cuts Render University of Akron's Football Program Increasingly Indefensible Read More

  4. New York Times Deconstructs Dr. Amy Acton's Celebrity, Effectiveness Read More

  5. Ohio State Rep. Nino Vitale Calls Dr. Amy Acton, Who is Jewish, a Globalist Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation