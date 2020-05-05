Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Walnut Wednesday on Hold Until June at the Earliest, Says Downtown Cleveland Alliance

Posted By on Tue, May 5, 2020 at 9:58 AM

The first full week of May traditionally marks the official start of food truck season in Cleveland thanks to the annual launch of Walnut Wednesday. Each week, one of the largest local gatherings of truck assembles at Perk Plaza at Chester Commons downtown, drawing huge crowds come lunchtime.

This year, not surprisingly, the start date has been pushed back.



According to Downtown Cleveland Alliance, the earliest that would happen is June.

"We’re currently working with the city and our food truck vendors to determine the best possible solution to offer the Walnut Wednesday experience in Downtown Cleveland," a spokesperson says. "While plans have yet to be solidified, we are hoping for a June start."

The rain-or-shine event typically runs through early September.

We'll keep you posted on any further developments.



 

