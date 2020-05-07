Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Arts District

DANCECleveland To Hold a Free Facebook Live Event for Kids Tomorrow

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 3:17 PM

Anyone stuck at home with kids will likely appreciate the fact that DANCECleveland will offer kids from age 3 to 6 the opportunity to join in a free Facebook Live session for its program Read to Learn…Dance to Move.

The 30-minute event will be posted on DANCECleveland’s Facebook page tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.



Read To Learn...Dance to Move is a curriculum-based program that promotes “language, literacy, and movement by engaging students through tactile learning, creative thinking, and imagination.”

During the program, instructor Connie Laettner will guide children through dance movements and draw from the children's book Miss Tutu Star. The program was originally designed as an eight-week program for the public-school systems.

“We are happy to provide this free resource to parents and their preschool and kindergarten aged children while the children are at home,” Pam Young, Executive Director of DANCECleveland, says in a statement. “Typically, we run this program in the public school systems in the spring. Since we can’t do the normal 8-week session, we are excited to offer a free session online while students are at home. We are also working on creating a three-session version that school systems can share directly with their students.”

Earlier this month, DANCECleveland partnered with renowned dance companies from across the nation to release a weekly dance performance video for its e-newsletter subscribers. These companies include dance companies that have been presented in past seasons as well as some of the companies that will be featured on DANCECleveland’s upcoming 2020-2021 season.

“We reached out to several of our favorite dance companies and asked them to share a dance work that our northeast Ohio audiences could enjoy from the safety of their own homes,” says Young. “We were happy to receive several videos and are sharing one video each week while we are practicing social distancing. [We] look forward to being back together in the theatre in the future.”

Those videos will be shared each Thursday. Last week, the first video shared was ODC Dance’s “Boulder & Bones.” The online video series will continue this week with a video of Ronald K. Brown/Evidence as it performs “New Conversations: Iron Meets Water.” To receive the password protected link, email sarah@dancecleveland.org to be added to the DANCECleveland e-newsletter mailing list.

