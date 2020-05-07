Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Bites

Former Jekyll's Kitchen, Now Called 17 River Street, Still Aiming for Summer Opening

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 9:39 AM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
One day before Governor DeWine ordered restaurants to close, Jekyll’s Kitchen in Chagrin Falls did just that of its own accord. The 11-year-old restaurant, which had been operated by the Hyde Park Restaurant Group, was changing hands, changing concepts and set to undergo significant physical renovations that would reshape the entire space.

When we first reported the news, the newly formed partnership team – a group that consists of Rick Doody of NCR Ventures (Lindey’s Lake House, Cedar Creek Grille) and Joseph Saccone and Richard Hauck (Hyde Park) – had a vision but not a name. Now they do: 17 River Street.



“It’s coming along pretty good,” Doody says of the construction. “If we can execute the food, it’s going to be a special place – one of the coolest restaurants in Cleveland.”

The bulk of the work is taking place on the main floor, where the bar and dining room are being transformed to take full advantage of the dramatic river views. Additional work will be done to do the same on the lower level.

“One of the big negatives with the space is that the falls are hard to see from the restaurant,” Doody explains. “We want the falls to be the focal point all across the restaurant, including the bar and patio.”

As for the food, Doody says that the menu will be similar to that found at Cedar Creek Grille, with a comparable price point, but not a straightforward copy. The fine-casual restaurant will have a classic American grill menu with sandwiches, burgers, pasta, steaks and fish.

The goal is to have the main floor open for business by late-June or July.

