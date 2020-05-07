Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Scene & Heard

Frank Jackson, Marcia Fudge to Host Virtual Town Hall Thursday Evening

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 12:58 PM

click to enlarge Frank Jackson (5/4/2020). - CLEVELAND CITY HALL FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO
  • Cleveland City Hall Facebook Live Video
  • Frank Jackson (5/4/2020).

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will host a virtual town hall meeting Thursday at 5:40 p.m. to discuss the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic and his plans for "rebooting" Cleveland's economy "in a safe and responsible manner."

Jackson will be joined by Congresswoman Marcia Fudge and will take resident questions after delivering prepared remarks. 



The mayor can be expected to reiterate many of the details he shared with the press earlier this week regarding the disbursement of local and federal funds. There will be roughly $18 million from the federal CARES act available for basic resident services, including rental assistance, and roughly $10 million in local economic development funds for small business loans.

To register for the town hall, visit www.Clevelandohio.gov/TeleTownhall. If you've successfully registered, you'll receive a phone call from Mayor Jackson at 5:40 p.m. and will be automatically connected to the event. Procedures for asking questions will be outlined on the call.

Wednesday, the City of Cleveland reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 838, with 39 resident fatalities. Select data can be viewed on the Cleveland Department of Public Health's website.

***
