Thursday, May 7, 2020

Bites

Ohio Restaurants Can Reopen on May 15 for Outside Dining and May 21 for Indoor Dining

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 2:30 PM

click to enlarge MIKE DEWINE HOLDING THE ENEMY OF FREEDOM AND LIBERTY AND THE AMERICAN WAY/ THE OHIO CHANNEL
  • Mike DeWine holding the enemy of freedom and liberty and the American way/ The Ohio Channel
As anticipated, Governor DeWine today gave restaurants the go-ahead to reopen — May 15 for outdoor dining and May 21 for indoor dining — assuming they follow the best practices as recommended by the restaurant advisory panel and adopted by the state.

These guidelines are designed, says the Governor, to marry the science and practicality of that particular industry.



These guidelines include but are not limited to a floor plan that mandates parties of 10 or less, with parties separated by six feet or a physical barrier such a tall booth back or Plexiglas. This is in place of a strict occupancy-percentage as anticipated.

Public waiting areas will be altered or eliminated.

Customers will be asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

Employees will largely be required to wear masks, but with exceptions for some positions.

Bars represent a unique challenge, but they will not be treated differently from restaurants. If you have tables and chairs and can comply with the restaurant guidelines, you can participate in the reopening.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted noted that the Ohio Restaurant Association wanted strict standards and policies and for those to be enforced so that all employees and customers feel safe.

