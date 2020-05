The Ohio Department of Health is Hiring Coronavirus Contact Tracers

click to enlarge Unsplahs/William Iven

Now more than ever, #Ohio needs people who can make a difference. Consider joining @OHdeptofhealth as a temporary #COVID19 contact tracer. This is primarily a work-from-home position but may involve some travel around the state.



➡ Apply: https://t.co/yjppNpMvlq#StaySafeOhio https://t.co/esGVo7zKTw — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 6, 2020

Looking for a new part-time job? Want to do something that makes a difference during the COVID-19 outbreak? The Ohio Department of Health has posted links to jobs for contact tracers, both entry level and supervisor roles.According to ODH, " The Contact Tracers are 'disease detectives' who will gather critical information from Ohio residents diagnosed with COVID-19 by identifying their contacts and calling every contact who lives in Ohio." The job listing says the project duration is 12 to 18 months, it's part-time, preferred qualifications are "experience in public health, medical or related field" and "interviewing technique skills," pay rate is $18.59 an hour and the work is remote.If you've got time on your hands, like talking on the phone and want to help track down people who have possibly been exposed to COVID-19 — like you're a health care Sherlock Holmes — check out the listing."Contact tracing involves identifying people who are likely to get sick because of being in contact with those who have tested positive. Contact tracing is an important part of us going forward in reopening," ODH says.