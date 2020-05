Michael Bublé Reschedules Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Date for 2021

Luke Dyson

Earlier today, singer Michael Bublé announced rescheduled dates for his An Evening With Michael Bublé tour that was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.The new set of dates includes a Feb. 26 stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse "I am so looking forward to getting back on stage,” Bublé says in a statement. "I've missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out."Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored.Bublé just released a new single, "Gotta Be Patient," a collaboration with Barenaked Ladies and Mexican singer Sofia Reyes, and he's also just completed a series of Facebook Live shows while in quarantine with his family in Vancouver.