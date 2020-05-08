Friday, May 8, 2020
Michael Bublé Reschedules Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Date for 2021
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 10:43 AM
Earlier today, singer Michael Bublé announced rescheduled dates for his An Evening With Michael Bublé tour that was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
The new set of dates includes a Feb. 26 stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
.
"I am so looking forward to getting back on stage,” Bublé says in a statement. "I've missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out."
Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored.
Bublé just released a new single, "Gotta Be Patient," a collaboration with Barenaked Ladies and Mexican singer Sofia Reyes, and he's also just completed a series of Facebook Live shows while in quarantine with his family in Vancouver.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: Michael Bublé, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, coronavirus, Image
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.