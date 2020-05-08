The Sauce Boiling Seafood Express to Open Second Location in Warehouse District

click to enlarge
Kyler Smith was a huge fan of seafood boil restaurants, but he didn’t enjoy the process. So he tweaked the concept and came up with The Sauce Boiling Seafood Express
.
“I traveled to all the other seafood places in state and out of state and I was always sitting down wondering why it took so long for seafood,” Smith explains. “I shouldn’t be waiting 45 minutes for a boil bag. So I said, let’s try this concept as an express, and it works.”
Smith opened his first location in University Heights (13888 Cedar Rd., 216-417-1719) last summer, and he’s poised to expand the concept to the Warehouse District.
“Since we opened last year, business has been great, so we’re moving downtown,” he says.
The 1,700-square-foot fast-casual eatery will open in mid-June at 1266 W. Sixth Street, in the former W. Sixth Grill location. Like the original spot out east, this one will get customers in and out in about 15 minutes. But this space will offer more seating for diners who prefer to stay and enjoy their seafood bags and bowls on premises.
Also, given his new location in the Warehouse District, Smith says he envisions a time down the road when he will be able to serve food until 3:30 a.m. on weekends.