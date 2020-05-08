Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 8, 2020

Scene & Heard

Trump Team Considering Drive-In MAGA Rallies Due to Coronavirus

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 5:01 PM

click to enlarge EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace
The coronavirus pandemic has put a pause on almost every aspect of life in the United States — including political rallies. But President Donald Trump's team has reportedly been at work considering possible workarounds. One idea floated involves holding rallies at drive-in theaters around the country.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump's team plans to pitch the idea to the president as early as next week.



"President Trump is a great campaigner," Ed Brookover, a 2016 Trump advisor, told the outlet. "Finding new ways for him to connect directly with voters will be very beneficial to his campaign. Selecting drive-in theaters as a rally location makes perfect sense."

An old-timey drive-in theater would certainly match with Trump's "Make America Great Again" nostalgia. However, there are a number of issues with the plan, including the logistics of safely maintaining social distancing. Plus, there's the fact that drive-in theaters just can't hold as many people as the sports arenas Trump is used to filling.

Ohio has more drive-ins than almost every other state.

The proposal follows recent drive-in concerts, like the one recently announced by improvisational electronic music artist Marc Rebillet, believed to be the first such tour in the U.S.

Tags: ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Politics

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Distill Table in Lakewood Announces Plans to Permanently Close Read More

  2. Arrest Made in 1987 Cold Case Murder of Barbara Blatnik Thanks to Genetic Genealogy Read More

  3. Ohio Restaurants Can Reopen on May 15 for Outside Dining and May 21 for Indoor Dining Read More

  4. Closing Streets to Expand Seating Would Help Struggling Restaurants and Bars. Will It Happen in Cleveland? Read More

  5. On the Rise Named One of Food & Wine’s 100 Best Bakeries in America Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation