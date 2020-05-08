Trump Team Considering Drive-In MAGA Rallies Due to Coronavirus

click to enlarge
The coronavirus pandemic has put a pause on almost every aspect of life in the United States — including political rallies. But President Donald Trump's team has reportedly been at work considering possible workarounds. One idea floated involves holding rallies at drive-in theaters around the country.
According to The Daily Beast
, Trump's team plans to pitch the idea to the president as early as next week.
"President Trump is a great campaigner," Ed Brookover, a 2016 Trump advisor, told the outlet. "Finding new ways for him to connect directly with voters will be very beneficial to his campaign. Selecting drive-in theaters as a rally location makes perfect sense."
An old-timey drive-in theater would certainly match with Trump's "Make America Great Again" nostalgia. However, there are a number of issues with the plan, including the logistics of safely maintaining social distancing. Plus, there's the fact that drive-in theaters just can't hold as many people as the sports arenas Trump is used to filling.
Ohio has more drive-ins than almost every other state.
The proposal follows recent drive-in concerts, like the one recently announced by improvisational electronic music artist Marc Rebillet
, believed to be the first such tour in the U.S.