Tuesday, May 12, 2020

UJerk Caribbean Eatery to Bring Island Cuisine to the Heart of Downtown

A little taste of Jamaica will make its way downtown thanks to Jon Manning, who will open UJerk Caribbean Eatery (850 Euclid Ave.) in the former Cleveland Pickle/Hatfield's Goode Grub space in the City Club Building. The fast-casual restaurant will specialize jerk chicken in various forms.

“We really want to promote jerk chicken – that’s the main concept,” says Manning.



The chicken will be seasoned with a traditional jerk chicken recipe, but will be only moderately spicy, say the owner. That chicken will star in salads, sliders, sandwiches and wraps. A handful of other items, such as fresh juices, jerk chicken cutlets and a bone-in meal platter with french fries and coleslaw, will round out the menu.

The plan is to open the doors in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

“Cleveland is known for great food and I’m excited to be a part of that community,” says Manning.

