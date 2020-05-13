Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Arts District

Akron Civic Theatre to Host an Online Benefit Auction

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 11:46 AM

The Akron Civic Theatre has just announced that its annual Spirits of the Civic auction will be moved to an online experience. The auction site will be opened for bidding at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 17, and bidding will end at 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 23. It will feature 80 different items.

In honor of the Wild Oscar’s Night Out theme, there will be an exclusive Movie Night at the Civic for you and 49 friends. You pick the movie for the big screen and work out a date that doesn't pose a conflict for the theater.



One of the more unique items is the opportunity to smash a couple of guitars on the Civic stage. That package includes a winners’ champagne toast and a video recording of the experience.

Themed swag bags will feature beauty and pampering items, dog treats, food and beverages, Moscow mules, gardening items and more.

Adventures include a Goodyear Blimp ride for two and flying lessons at Akron Fulton Airport as well as a trip to the Grand Canyon, a brewing experience at Hoppin' Frog Brewery and a Summit Metro Parks kayaking tour.

Other items include guitars and posters signed by acts such as Michael Stanley, Three Dog Night, Lee Brice and Hozier, all of whom have played the Civic in the last year.

