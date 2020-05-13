Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cellphone Data Shows Northwest Ohio Staying Home Less than the Rest of the State Since May 1

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge NYT GRAPHIC
  • NYT graphic

Some Ohioans, mostly those who live in northwest Ohio, are ignoring Gov. DeWine's stay-at-home order and leaving their homes again, according to a new estimate from the New York Times, which analyzed cellphone data from users who agreed to share data from downloaded apps.

The data shows activity from May 1 through May 8 compared to activity during the previous week.



While the state allowed hospitals to begin seeing patients for an expanded set of procedures on May 1 and manufacturing businesses to reopen on May 4, restrictions were still in place as of May 8 for almost everything else.

The Toledo area didn't seem to get the memo.

Data collected by the Times shows that 44% of Ohioans were staying home at the state's peek of inactivity. Last week, that number dropped to 35%.


click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-05-13_at_12.30.15_pm.png

And if you think the change is simply reflecting the reopening of manufacturing, consider that Michigan, which saw the biggest drop in the number of people staying home in the entire country, is still under a stay-at-home order and manufacturing was only allowed to reopen on May 11.

Overall, an estimated 25 million more people nationwide left their home on a given day last week than during the preceding six weeks. From March 20 to April 30, an estimated 144 million people, or 43.8 percent of U.S. residents, stayed home.

Health care experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned that the U.S. could see a second wave of coronavirus cases if the economy re-opens too soon.



