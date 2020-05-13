City of Cleveland Surpasses 1,000 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

click to enlarge
The City of Cleveland announced Tuesday night 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which brings the City's total to 1,011. Cleveland's first two confirmed cases were recorded on March 14, with steady daily increases in the two months since.
Cleveland has also seen 41 resident fatalities from the virus.
The State of Ohio announced updated numbers Tuesday as well. The virus has reached all 88 counties in the state and resulted in 25,250 cases, 4,539 hospitalizations and 1,436 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been at or near the top in all three categories since the beginning of the outbreak. In recent weeks, it was eclipsed in total cases by Marion County, due to widespread testing at the state correctional facility there. Lucas County has the most deaths in the state, with 179.
Currently, Franklin County (Columbus), now leads the state in total cases. It was named in an unreleased
White House report, obtained by NBC News, as a "location to watch" for a spike in new coronavirus infections.
