Savage Love: My Friend Jokes About Having Sex With Me. How Can I Tell If She's Serious

I don't see the problem.A delusional and potentially dangerous drug addict with mental health issues who refuses to get help packed his bags and walked out of your life. Yahtzee, DFA, you win. It was his presence in your life (and your apartment) that was the problem and your boyfriend — your ex-boyfriend — just solved it for you. Block his number, change your locks, and pray he forgets your address.You might wanna seek some professional help yourself. You need to get to the bottom of why you wasted nearly two years on this asshole. Being alone can't be worse than being with someone who cheats on you and then accuses you of cheating — to say nothing of someone who abuses drugs, hears voices, and makes other irrational/delusional accusations. He wasn't just a danger to himself, DFA, he was a danger to you. He's out of your apartment — now you need to get him out of your head.About a month ago, I broke up with my boyfriend after I found out he was cheating on me. Long before we broke up, I freaked out about a rash and looking back I think it was probably herpes all along. I found out for sure three days ago, and I'm honestly thinking about not telling him. He doesn't show any symptoms and he's the type of guy who will call me a slut if I tell him. He'll blame me for his wrongdoing and just keep going and going. I honestly don't know if I should tell him, since he's asymptomatic. This is going to cause a huge problem between us. He has a lot of anger issues, and he could use this as blackmail. I'm legitimately scared. —Her Ex Reacts PersonallyLetting a former sex partner know you may have exposed them to an STI — or that they may have exposed you to an STI — is the decent, responsible, courteous, and kind thing to do. Not just for their health and safety, HERP, but for the health and safety of their future sex partners. But people who are unkind, scary, and violent have no one but themselves to blame when a former sex partner/girlfriend/boyfriend/enbyfriend is too afraid for their own safety to make that disclosure. Provided your fears are legitimate, HERP, and you're not inflating them to avoid an awkward or unpleasant conversation, you don't owe your ex a call.Health authorities have advised us to shit where we eat for the time being. The New York City Health Department recommends masturbation, HELP, because you are and always have been your safest sex partner. But your next safest partner during this pandemic is someone with whom you live. NYC Health has advised us all to "avoid close contact — including sex — with anyone outside your household." That doesn't mean everyone inside your household is fair game, of course; some people are quarantining with their parents. But if there was ever a time when you could approach a non-related adult with whom you live to see if they might wanna fuck around, now's the time. Apologize to the hot slacker in advance for potentially making things awkward and invite him to say no. ("If you're not interested, please say no and I promise not to bring it up again.") But if the answer is yes, HELP, send video.If people can teach yoga, give concerts, and conduct first dates via online streaming services, then one of your bondage buddies can — if they're into the idea — give your boyfriend a few bondage tutorials online. I'm glad to hear you already reached out to your bondage buddies, TIED, since now you'll be asking them to do you and your boyfriend a favor. But I imagine it's a favor they'll enjoy doing.The ability to ask someone a direct question — particularly someone you're interested in romantically and/or sexually — is an important skill, GIRL, and getting some practice now, when stakes are relatively low, will benefit you all your life. So get your friend on the phone and ask her this: "Are you serious about wanting to have sex with me? It's fine if you don't want to, but I'm actually attracted to you. Please say no if the answer's no." If the answer is yes, you can make a date to get together once circumstances/pandemics allow. But if the answer is no, GIRL, then you can get some practice making declarative statements: "I don't want you to make those jokes anymore. They're hurtful to me." And if she continues to make jokes about having sex with you after you've made it clear she's hurting your feelings, then she's just being cruel and doesn't deserve your time, attention, or friendship.