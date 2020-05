CAN Arts Journal Apologizes for Lack of Diversity on Cover of Summer 2020 Issue

click to enlarge

There's a whole lot of color in the assorted facemasks and backgrounds of CAN arts journal's 2020 Summer issue, but not a whole of different colors in the faces behind those masks. CAN editor Michael Gill wrote a brief, heartfelt apology this week, admitting that, "The cover image does not accurately reflect the Cleveland art scene. It doesn’t reflect the rich diversity of people making, showing, and looking at art in this part of the world.""As editor, I take sole responsibility for that. As a publication that means to serve galleries and artists in Northeast Ohio, we have a unique and very public responsibility in the discussion of racial equity," he continued. "I apologize. I simply have to do better. I’d like to thank the people who spoke with me candidly about this."Newspapers and magazines stumble more than they should with visual representations of diversity, especially in service of lists and rankings , which are at the very basic level of the equity and inclusion conversation. Being seen, being present — these are important if you ever hope to get to the gaps in funding and other persistent, larger problems.