Thursday, May 14, 2020

Scene & Heard

Dick Goddard is in Grave Condition. Prayers Up for Cleveland's Legendary Weatherman

Posted By on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge GODDARD AT A 1969 ROTARY CLUB MEETING/ CLEVELAND MEMORY PROJECT
  • Goddard at a 1969 Rotary Club Meeting/ Cleveland Memory Project


The world's longest tenured weatherman, Cleveland's own Dick Goddard, is in grave condition in a medical facility in Florida, his daughter has told Fox 8. Doctors have said he likely doesn't have long to live.



The 89-year-old Goddard was of course a beloved Cleveland local meteorologist for more than 50 years. He retired in 2016 from Fox 8 after a distinguished career marked as much by his love of animals as by his commitment to keeping Northeast Ohioans informed about wind and rain.

In one unbelievable anecdote, Goddard reportedly once missed a news broadcast because a spider was spotted in the newsroom and Goddard, instead of killing it, took it to a field behind the station to set it free. Straight legend.

Goddard was by all accounts an absolute mensch, and provided no shortage of laughs for Clevelanders, even as his career was winding down. His daughter Kim is now asking for prayers for her father, and Clevelanders can certainly oblige.

Godspeed, Dick.

***
