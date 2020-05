New Cities & Coasts Single Recorded in Quarantine Speaks to Our Uncertain Times

click to enlarge Courtesy of Cities & Coasts

About five years ago, local indie singer-songwriter Nathan Hedges began recording as Cities & Coasts After releasing its debut in 2015, the band quickly gained some traction on the local scene and has been a presence ever since.Under quarantine like the rest of us, the group recently recorded a new single, “Can’t Afford to Work.”While practicing social distancing, Hedges played guitars, bass and drums, and he sang lead vocals. Jake Fader played Farfisa, and Dan Miraldi sang backing vocals and harmonies. Jake Fader Sound Studio mixed and mastered the song.“This is our first quarantine recorded and released tune,” says Hedges, who adds that the song will be out on all streaming platforms on May 22. “It is a take on these current times, being stuck out of work, wanting to escape, wanting to work but also wondering, ‘Why and who do I work for anyway?’ It has some hints of Tom Petty, the Cars, Velvet Underground but also has the familiar Cities & Coasts vocal layers and ‘oohs and ahhs.’”