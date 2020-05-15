Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Friday, May 15, 2020

Artefino Cafe & Gallery Announces It Has Permanently Closed

Posted By on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 10:11 AM

After 17 years, Artefino is closing its doors.

Owner Karen Perkowski's cafe and gallery had flipped the equation from the gallery first, cafe second operation originally opened by 3-D artist Hector Vega in 2003, offering a cozy coffeeshop and cafe with an emphasis on freshly made soups, sandwiches and salads as well as a space for visual art in the Campus District when she took over in 2006.



Like others, it will not come out of the other side of the coronavirus shutdowns even as Ohio allows restaurants and bars to slowly begin reopening with a host of restrictive safety measures.

"We hope everyone is safe! We want to thank you for all of your support over the years," a message posted on Facebook yesterday read. "We do want to let you know we will not be reopening. We have been proud to have served the Campus District for over 17 years. Thanks for the memories!"

