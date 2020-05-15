Johnny La Rock Releases a New EP Recorded in Quarantine

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Johnny La Rock
Producer/multi-instrumentalist/singer Johnny La Rock
(Eddie Fleisher), who played in the local hip-hop outfit Presque Vu, has been a part of the local music scene for more than a decade now.
After Presque Vu split in 2013, he started performing as Johnny La Rock and began creating moody electronic music that looks back to '90s era electronica acts such as DJ Shadow. In 2018, Johnny La Rock released his debut solo album, Gold Codes;
Adam Boose mastered that album at his locally based Cauliflower Audio.
While in quarantine, Fleisher has managed to record three new Johnny La Rock songs. He’s just released them today on an EP dubbed Stay Home
. Tracks such as “Retribution” bristle with shimmering synths, flinty percussion and intermittent vocals, and the more ambient "You Are the Darkest Night" has a cool, cinematic quality to it.
“It's an all instrumental affair, inspired by and made during the coronavirus quarantine,” says Fleisher in an email. “The songs are synthy electronic jams — moody yet danceable — apocalyptic, but with a head-bopping beat.”
