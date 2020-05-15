Local Singer-Songwriter Kevin Conaway Releases First New Music in Seven Years

click to enlarge
Way back in 2013, local singer-songwriter Kevin Conaway
released “The Day You Lost Your Crown,” a song about LeBron James.
Seven years later, Conaway has finally returned with his first set of new music since then. He’s just released the new EP, A Deafening Silence
, which is available today on all digital outlets.
“It’s been a long, sometimes frustrating, journey to get to this point of finally having new music to share,” says Conaway in a press release about the EP, “but it was worth it. I am incredibly proud of the music on this EP. I went into it with a vision, and the result exceeded my expectations.”
The EP includes the rousing Gin Blossoms/R.E.M.-like “Carousel,” a song that came out earlier this year as a part of the We Love Nashville
compilation album to help raise money for the Second Harvest Food Bank in Tennessee following the deadly tornado that struck the town.
In the track “A New Constellation,” another album highlight, Conaway reflects on the death of Gord Downie, the Tragically Hip singer who passed away last year from cancer.
“Most of my writing tends to be introspective, but I’m also very moved and influenced by events in the world around me,” says Conaway.
The EP concludes with “Glitter,” a somber tune with a gorgeous string arrangement. The song is more than 10 minutes long.
“I know every music industry professional would tell you to keep the songs under four minutes,” says Conaway, “but I feel that sometimes a song needs some extra time to tell the story it’s attempting to tell.”
Conaway has toured regularly for the past two decades, but since Gov. DeWine issued a stay-at-home order, Conaway has sheltered in place like the rest of us. In place of touring, he's hosted weekly livestream performances and has raised hundreds of dollars for the Cleveland Food Bank in the process.
He'll livestream a special release party performance at 4 p.m. on Sunday on Facebook Live
