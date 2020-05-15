Mourning [A] BLKstar's New Album is Out Today

click to enlarge
Cleveland-based collective Mourning [A] BLKstar
released their fifth album, The Cycle, today on Don Giovanni Records. MAB is the brainchild of founder RA Washington. The multi-generational group and self-described genre non-conforming amalgam of Black Culture consists of vocalists Latoya Kent, Kyle Kidd and James Longs; Dante Foley on drums and Pete Saudek on guitar along with Theresa May on trumpet and William Washington on trombone.
The Cycle
is a double LP consisting of 18 tracks. Its lead singles "So Young So"
and "Mist :: Missed"
have been making the rounds and garnering spins on Bandcamp Weekly, Paste Magazine and Spotify's Fresh Finds and both songs have videos on YouTube as well.
NPR Music recently included the latest single "If I Can If I May"
in their New Music Friday portion of All Songs Considered, calling the album "some sort of dystopian gospel record."
In addition to their new album, the group has also launched a Patreon account
for those who wish to support the group in other ways as shows are on hold for the time being due to the pandemic. Subscribers receive various items such as pins, t-shirts and unreleased songs with the highest tier offering autographed vinyl and a lyrics zine.
M[A]B on Twitter: @MABScle
M[A]B on IG: @mourningablkstar
M[A]B on FB: Mourning A BLKstar