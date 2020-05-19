Beloved Farmer's Rail to Open Greatly Expanded Butcher Shop Concept in the Heart of Hudson

click to enlarge
Jeff and Melanie Brunty started small by raising free-range chickens and eggs on a small plot of land in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. They sold those products at the West Side Market, area farmer’s markets and through the Brunty Farms
CSA. Over the years, that modest patch of earth grew to encompass more than 150 acres of owned or leased land throughout Ashland and Medina. In addition to the poultry, the Bruntys added pastured pork, beef and lamb to the farm’s offerings.
The next big expansion came in 2018, when the Bruntys opened The Farmer’s Rail
(1572 N. Cleveland Massillon Rd., 330-576-3333) in Bath Township. At this beloved butcher shop and market, a full 80- to 85-percent of the meat sold originates from Brunty Farms.
Business has been so good at the original shop, reports Melanie Brunty, that the family is busy building out a second location. The 6,000-square-foot store in the heart of Hudson (98 N. Main St.), formerly the Gap and Suburban Sit, will offer a greatly expanded version of the original.
In addition to the pasture-raised poultry, beef, pork and lamb, all raised locally, and the natural-casing sausage made from those meats, the modern butcher shop concept will feature an open kitchen, in-house bakery, charcuterie tasting bar, artisanal cheese section and many other amenities that do not exist in Bath.
“It’s going to be super-cool,” promises Brunty.
It’s been slow going, admits Brunty, but they are hoping to open in late fall or early winter.