Tuesday, May 19, 2020

C-Notes

Update: James Taylor and Jackson Browne to Play Blossom in June of 2021

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 1:28 PM

NORMAN SEEF
  • Norman Seef
Update: Originally scheduled to roll into Blossom next month, the James Taylor/Jackson Browne concert was postponed when the pandemic hit.

Earlier today, the duo announced new dates for 2021, and the tour will touch down on June 11 at Blossom.



"Disappointing as it is to have to reschedule these shows, our first tour together, James/Jackson and I look forward with intense excitement to next spring when, hopefully, we'll finally get to set this thing in motion," says the duo in a statement. "We were hoping to reschedule the tour a bit sooner but the experts we consulted have advised waiting for a full year. We thank you all for your patience and understanding and are really encouraged by the majority of you who are holding onto your tickets. We WILL honor them."

Original Post 1/23/2020: Earlier today, James Taylor [pictured] and Jackson Browne, two iconic '70s singer-songwriters, announced the dates of their summer tour together. It rolls into Blossom on June 12.

The dates support Taylor’s forthcoming album, American Standard. It’s Taylor's 19th studio album and his first release since 2015's Before This World. The album features covers of 20th century classics.

"I've always had songs I grew up with that I remember really well, that were part of the family record collection — and I had a sense of how to approach, so it was a natural to put American Standard together," explains Taylor in a statement. "I know most of these songs from the original cast recordings of the famous Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals, including My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, Carousel, Showboat and others. In terms of how they were performed and recorded before, we paid attention to the chords and melody, but we were interested in doing something new, and in bringing something new to it, we've reinterpreted the songs, that's what makes it worth doing."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.

