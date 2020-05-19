Pacific East Now Open at Crocker Park

click to enlarge

After starting on Coventry Rd. and expanding to Woodmere and Kent, Pacific East has finally turned west.The restaurant's fourth location and its first on the other side of the Cuyahoga is now open at Crocker Park next to Nordstrom Rack.There's no sushi at the new spot, but the menu offers a roster of hibachi options for both lunch and dinner, as well as Japanese-inspired sandwiches, noodle bowls and more.Pacific East is currently open for takeout and will open along with other restaurants for dine-in service this Thursday.