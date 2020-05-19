Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Bites

Souper Market Eyes Expansion at Midtown Production Facility and With New Shop in Old Brooklyn

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 10:03 AM

  • Courtesy Souper Market
Matthew Moore launched his popular soup-kitchen concept in 2002, when he debuted the first Souper Market across the street from the West Side Market in Ohio City. Since then he’s added soup shops in Lakewood, Kamm’s Corners and Downtown, all supported by a production kitchen in Midtown with its own retail presence.

Thanks to some reconfiguration at that production space, which shares an address with the Food Hub, Cleveland Bagel and Cleveland Kraut, Moore says he’s on the receiving end of some much-needed room.



“We got another 2,100 square feet of space that I’ve been desperately in need of for a while,” says Moore.

Plans call for relocating the entrance, dining and customer service area from the Carnegie side of the building to the western side of the building adjacent to the parking lot. New outdoor seating will be added as well.

Inside, the added production space will be used to support an ever-expanding soup empire that will soon include a new location in Old Brooklyn. Those plans, while delayed by the pandemic, are still moving forward. Moore says that the shop is on pace to open in fall.

Tags: , ,

Comments

