Cleveland Cinemas to Offer "Curbside Concessions" Every Weekend, Now with White Claw

Encouraged by the response to last week's "curbside concessions" program, in which Cleveland Cinemas provided drive-through popcorn, candy and beer for sale at its area locations, the local movie theater chain has decided to expand the weekend offering.
Curbside concessions will now be available both on Friday afternoon/evenings (4-7 p.m.) and on Saturday afternoons (1-4 p.m.) until further notice. Additionally, White Claw hard seltzer will be added to its existing roster of beers
.
“The response to our first Curbside Concessions offering exceeded our expectations,” said Cleveland Cinemas president Jon Forman, in a press release. “The feedback we received from our customers who miss coming to our theaters was warm and encouraging."
Customers should order their concessions ahead of time at clevelandcinemas.com
. (Orders must be received by noon on the day you plan to pickup.)
For those who want to support Cleveland Cinemas more conventionally, the chain will be debuting the film Military Wives
in its virtual screening room
Friday. The film, starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Game Night's
Sharon Horgan, was meant to be the opening night feature at the Cleveland International Film Festival.
***
