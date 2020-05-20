Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Film

Cleveland Cinemas to Offer "Curbside Concessions" Every Weekend, Now with White Claw

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 12:13 PM

Capitol! Capitol! - @CAPITOLW65TH
  • @CapitolW65th
  • Capitol! Capitol!
Encouraged by the response to last week's "curbside concessions" program, in which Cleveland Cinemas provided drive-through popcorn, candy and beer for sale at its area locations, the local movie theater chain has decided to expand the weekend offering.

Curbside concessions will now be available both on Friday afternoon/evenings (4-7 p.m.) and on Saturday afternoons (1-4 p.m.) until further notice. Additionally, White Claw hard seltzer will be added to its existing roster of beers.



“The response to our first Curbside Concessions offering exceeded our expectations,” said Cleveland Cinemas president Jon Forman, in a press release. “The feedback we received from our customers who miss coming to our theaters was warm and encouraging."

Customers should order their concessions ahead of time at clevelandcinemas.com. (Orders must be received by noon on the day you plan to pickup.)

For those who want to support Cleveland Cinemas more conventionally, the chain will be debuting the film Military Wives in its virtual screening room Friday. The film, starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Game Night's Sharon Horgan, was meant to be the opening night feature at the Cleveland International Film Festival. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Film

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Beloved Farmer's Rail to Open Greatly Expanded Butcher Shop Concept in the Heart of Hudson Read More

  2. Hospitality Restaurants to Open All Eight Restaurants on Thursday, May 21 Read More

  3. A Cleveland Hero Has Made a Lido Lounge for Squirrels Read More

  4. Despite Increased Demand, Cleveland Butcher Shops in No Danger of Running Out of Quality Meat Read More

  5. Ukrainian Oligarch Who Amassed Downtown Cleveland Real Estate with Laundered Funds is Under Investigation Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation